Community Announcements: VTB Closure Survey, Food Distribution Events, Ollie Winter Courses and Scam Protection Tips

Give your input VTB Closures

The Vincent Thomas Bridge is going to be closed for 16 months starting late next year as Caltrans works to replace the entire bridge deck. Caltrans is planning detour routes right now and is asking for input from people who will be impacted by this closure.

Details: Fill out the survey, https://tinyurl.com/VTB-Traffic-Survey

Holiday Food Distribution

Join on Dec. 23 (while supplies last) for a holiday food distribution event at the Self-Help Federal Credit Union on Avalon Blvd., in Wilmington. Food boxes, toys and resources for the community will be distributed. Plus, a very special guest will join, Santa Claus

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 23

Venue: Self-Help Federal Credit Union, 1000 N Avalon Blvd, Wilmington



Winter OLLI Registration Now Open

Long Beach State’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) hosts non-credit courses for persons 50 years of age or older. The eight-week session will begin January 6th. Registration for the winter 2025 is now open, with over 80 classes offered. Courses start on Jan. 6

Time: Winter 2025 classes run from Jan. 6 to Feb. 28

Cost: $15

Details: Find more information here, Registration Link; 562-985-8237

Venue: Long Beach State, 1250 Bellflower Blvd, Long Beach



Protect Yourself from Holiday Scams

The joy of the holiday season can quickly be ruined by scams, theft, and fraud. Before making a purchase or donation, it’s important to stay cautious. The Department of Consumer and Business Affairs made a list of common holiday scams and tips to help you recognize and avoid them. From phishing emails to suspicious gift sites, and fake delivery notifications to tampered gift cards, there are simple steps you can take to protect yourself and your loved ones.

Details: Visit DCBAs website to learn how to stay safe and keep your holiday season scam-free.

