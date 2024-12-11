Rep. Barragán Champions Federal Investments in Water Infrastructure for South Gate, Carson, Lynwood, and Lakewood

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Nanette Barragán (CA-44) Dec. 10 celebrated the passage of S. 4367 the Thomas R. Carper Water Resources Development Act or WRDA of 2024, in the House of Representatives. The bipartisan legislation is expected to soon pass the Senate and then signed into law by President Biden. WRDA authorizes critical investments in the nation’s ports, inland waterways, flood protection, ecosystem restoration, and other water resources infrastructure.

“WRDA 2024 authorizes federal dollars to support essential clean water and water conservation projects in communities across California’s 44th Congressional District, including South Gate, Carson, Lynwood, and Lakewood,” said Rep. Barragán. “All communities deserve access to safe, affordable, clean water, and the environmental infrastructure priorities authorized through WRDA will assist our communities in Southeast Los Angeles County and the South Bay to upgrade their infrastructure.”

WRDA 2024 includes several provisions for California’s 44th Congressional District that Rep. Barragán pushed to be included in the final bill, including $36 million in funding authorization for multiple projects in South Gate, Carson, Lynwood, and Lakewood to support the installment and improvement of water supply infrastructure. The authorization of funds for these jurisdictions in WRDA 2024 is the first necessary step to develop the following projects and secure the appropriation of funding in the future:

$5 million to remove PFAs contamination from an impacted water well in South Gate by installing a new treatment facility that will provide a clean drinking water supply.

$11 million to reduce reliance on imported water in Carson by expanding use of recycled water by 840,000 gallons per day to irrigate local parks.

$8 million to replace deteriorated sewer lines in Lakewood to prevent sewage backups and other potential problems in the local waste water systems.

$12 million to build a new water storage tank and pump station facility in Lynwood to increase reliability of groundwater supply, and to replace deteriorated sewer lines.

