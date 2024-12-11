Los Angeles Briefs: Albertsons Kroger Meger Terminated and Viera Rosa Will Continue Leadrship at Probation Department

UFCW Locals’ Stop the Merger Coalition Applauds Albertsons’ Decision to Terminate Merger Transaction With Kroger

LOS ANGELES — UFCW local unions representing more than 100,000 grocery store employees working at Albertsons and Kroger-owned stores in 14 states and the District of Columbia Dec. 11 released the following statement regarding Albertson’s decision to terminate their proposed merger with Kroger:

“Following yesterday’s court rulings blocking the proposed Kroger and Albertsons mega-merger, we welcome Albertsons’ decision to terminate the merger transaction, meaning there will be no further court appeals seeking to complete the merger. We encourage the leaders of both Kroger and Albertsons to invest resources in their stores by investing in adequate staffing so customers are better served and workers can safely and effectively operate the stores and stock the shelves. These investments will result in higher sales and improved satisfaction by shoppers and employees alike.

“Now is not the time to waste billions on share buybacks or expanded dividends to Wall Street investors. Albertsons already wasted $4 billion in their premature, massive payout to wealthy shareholders back in January of 2023 when the merger transaction began. Meanwhile, Kroger appears to have wasted more than $1 billion on costs associated with the failed merger transaction itself. Now is the time for Kroger and Albertsons executives to honor their promises to consumers and workers under oath during the trials by investing in lower prices, higher wages, and other investments to improve competitiveness.

“For over 100,000 Kroger and Albertsons workers across the Western United States represented by UFCW locals 7, 324, 770, 1564, and 3000 who are in the midst or about to start negotiating collective bargaining agreements, these billions of dollars will go a long way in resolving problems around staffing, safety, and low wages. It’s also money that could be well spent on cutting prices for customers who have suffered from price gouging over the last several years. This kind of strategic investment is one of the necessary steps to address the underlying inequities and injustices in our nation’s food supply system.”

Probation Department Statement on Chief of Probation’s Decision to Continue Leadership

LOS ANGELES — Chief Guillermo Viera Rosa has announced his decision to remain in his role as Chief of Probation for Los Angeles County, emphasizing his commitment to addressing the ongoing challenges within the county’s juvenile facilities.

Under his leadership, Viera Rosa has introduced several innovative approaches to improve operations, safety, and outcomes for the youth in the department’s care, as well as the thousands of people on probation supervision in the county. His decision to stay reflects his dedication to building on this progress and ensuring the department continues to forge collaboration among different entities and move forward.

“We face significant challenges, but I believe we are building a strong foundation, and there is more to be done,” said Chief Viera Rosa. “I remain fully committed to working with my staff, partners, County and State leaders to ensure we turn the tide on challenges the department has faced.”

Chief Viera Rosa Joined the department in April of 2023 as juvenile chief strategist and was formally sworn in as chief probation officer on Oct. 3, 2023.

