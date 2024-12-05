Circus Vargas Community Outreach Program Sponsors Food Drive to Restock Local Food Bank Shelves for the Holidays

: Attempt to read property "zones" on null inon line

Circus Vargas will be sponsoring a food drive during the remainder of its stay at the Lakewood Center Mall in Lakewood, California. “Although our stay here may be brief, it is important for us to give back,” said Rolanda Kaiser, community relations director for Circus Vargas. “We hope to bring some fun and incentive for people to participate in our food drive by providing a substantial discount on all ticket prices. We are offering our audiences an opportunity to contribute food to local pantries, save money, and share in an evening of fantastic entertainment. It’s a win-win situation all the way around.”

With the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays fast approaching and food prices skyrocketing, local organizations must receive support in keeping their shelves stocked for those in times of need. Circus Vargas’ Community Outreach will collect contributions and divide them between the food pantries nearest to their current show site location. Cast leader and Ringmaster Johnathan Lee Iverson, along with a handful of incredible performers, will personally present the donations.

Food drive details: Bring four non-perishable Thanksgiving food items (box mashed potatoes, canned gravy, cranberry sauce, green beans, etc) to the Circus Vargas box office and receive 25% off the entire ticket purchase per donation. Valid in all seating sections. May not be combined with other discounts or promos and is subject to seating availability.

Circus Vargas’ new hit production, Jubile, An Epic World Celebration! will be performing at Lakewood Mall now through Dec. 2.

Details www.circusvargas.com

