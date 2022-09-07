Held at the historic Art Theatre from Sept. 8 to 11, QFilms is a community event and fundraiser for The Center that shares stories about the LGBTQ+ community through film, creating a space that brings diverse members of the LGBTQ+ community together, and increases visibility for independent LGBTQ-identified and allied filmmakers.⁠

Tickets are available now at qfilmslongbeach.com

This year’s program lineup includes:

Nine Feature Films⁠

Six Shorts Programs including universal shorts, senior shorts, youth shorts, queer/trans shorts, women’s shorts and the Men in Briefs Program⁠

An early chance to see Bros , the first romantic comedy from a major studio featuring an entirely LGBTQ+ principal cast⁠

Opening night party, ice cream social and Sunday brunch⁠

Click here to check out a detailed program schedule, purchase your tickets, VIP passes, and more.

