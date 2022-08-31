Lomita Cancels Nov. 5 General Municipal Election

LOMITA — At the close of the nomination period on Aug. 12, there were only three candidates running for the three positions available on the Lomita City Council. The candidates were incumbents Cindy Segawa, Mark Waronek and James Gazeley.

Since there were no challengers for the three city council seats, the Lomita City Council adopted a resolution to appoint the nominated city officials for another four-year term and cancel the Nov. 8, 2022 general municipal election pursuant to the State Elections Code, as there are no city measures up for a vote during this cycle. This will save the city approximately $60,000 in associated costs.

On June 6, 2022, the city called for the general municipal election to be held for the election of three members of the city council. The nomination period for the city council candidates began on July 18 and was open for four weeks. The persons appointed shall take office and serve exactly as if elected at a municipal election for the office.

