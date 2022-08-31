Real Estate Agent Killed in Rolling Hills Crash

A woman was killed after crashing her Tesla into a power pole and parked car in Rolling Hills, on August 30, 2022.

Emergency services responded to the 27000 block of Sunnyridge Road at around 11:40 a.m., LA County Fire Department Public Information Officer Henry Narvaez said. Upon arrival, firefighters found a Tesla Model 3 had struck a utility pole and hit a car parked in a driveway, before coming to a stop on the front lawn of a house.

The only occupant in the car, later identified by officials as 70-year-old Tuba Ghannadi of Rolling Hills, was declared dead at the scene. Ghannadi was a 40-year real estate agent for Remax in the Palos Verdes area.

The utility pole that was struck was sheared off the ground, cutting power off to at least 100 homes in the area, Narvaez said. Crews worked through the night making emergency repairs, and restored power to the homes the following morning.

Ghannadi appeared to have veered off to the right side of the road just before the crash, CHP South LA Captain Zizi said. It is not known whether Autopilot, a self-driving mode available on Tesla cars, was active at the time of the crash, Zizi said. Nobody else was injured in the crash. The area where the crash took place is full of winding roads. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

