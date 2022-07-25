July 24 Press Conference on Shooting in Peck Park, San Pedro

SAN PEDRO — July 24, San Pedro activists, city leaders and council district 15 candidate Tim McOsker joined together to hold a press conference on the mass shooting July 24 at Peck Park in San Pedro. Watch the video here and find details below from Los Angeles Police Department.

Los Angeles Police Department South Bureau Homicide detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for killing and injuring multiple victims in San Pedro.

On July 24, 2022, around 3:50 p.m., Harbor Patrol Division officers responded to an Ambulance Shooting radio call at Peck Park on Western Ave. Upon arrival officers located seven victims. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded and transported two male adult victims to a local hospital where they were both pronounced deceased. Los Angeles

Fire Department paramedics also transported one male adult, and four female adults, to local hospitals in stable condition. One additional male adult victim was transported by private vehicle to a hospital and was later identified as the eighth victim of this incident; that victim is listed in stable condition.

Multiple guns were discovered at the location and recovered by police as evidence. There is no further description on the firearms as the investigation is still active. There are no suspects in custody and no suspect information.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call Los Angeles Police Department South Bureau Homicide Detectives, at 323-786-5113. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. or to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

