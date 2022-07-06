Ports Commend State Investment in Goods Movement

PORTS OF SAN PEDRO, LONG BEACH — Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed the state’s upcoming fiscal year budget, which includes an unprecedented $2.3 billion for port infrastructure improvements and upgrades. The budget sets aside $110 million each at the San Pedro Bay and Long Beach complexes for the creation of a new Goods Movement Training Campus.

Statewide the budget includes $2.3 billion for goods movement and supply chain projects like the replacement of older trucks with cleaner models, investments in zero-emissions terminal equipment and “high-priority” capital improvements in ports.

Advertisement

The Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are working together to create the Goods Movement Training Campus, which will focus on worker skill development, upskilling and reskilling to address the rapidly changing needs of the logistics industry. It will also serve as an industry resource for training workers on emerging green and zero-emission technologies.

The budget includes:

$1.2 billion over two years to support port-specific high-priority projects that increase goods movement capacity on rail and roadways at port terminals, including rail yard expansions, new bridges, and zero-emissions equipment modernization and deployment.

$110 million over three years for a goods movement workforce training center in the San Pedro Bay.

$30 million for operational and process improvements at ports, which includes improving data connectivity and enhancing goods movement.

$159.7 million for the purchase of zero-emission drayage trucks and charging and hydrogen refueling infrastructure.

$760 million for zero-emission equipment and vehicles, including human-operated zero-emission port equipment, short-haul (drayage) trucks and infrastructure.

$40 million to enhance California’s capacity to issue Commercial Driver’s Licenses.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

