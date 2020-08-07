Random Letters: 8-6-20

COVID-19 Hits Long Beach Leadership

It is with deep sadness that I share that my mother, Gaby O’Donnell, has passed away due to complications from COVID-19. My brother and I are heartbroken. Our mother was the kindest and most compassionate person we’ve ever known. She immigrated from Peru to the United States in search of the American Dream—and she found it. She became a healthcare worker, caring for thousands of patients over her career and assisting nurses and doctors who she loved dearly. She loved to help people and lived a happy and joyous life. She will always be our guiding light and the center of our lives. My brother and I want to thank the incredible team at Long Beach Memorial for taking care of our mom during her last days. They are heroes and we are forever grateful. My stepfather, Greg O’Donnell, is still in the hospital and on a ventilator. We pray and hope for a full recovery.

Robert Garcia, Mayor of Long Beach

Melville, Mythology, Madness, Just Not So Nuanced

Excellent editorial as usual. (At Length “Good Trouble and Bad–Capt. Ahab, confronted by naked white Athena in Portland, retreats” July 23, 2020).

Wonderful Melville, mytho- logy and madness but it is not as nuanced as you state.

This bellicose, cruel and half-asleep former(?) slave state is just getting what it deserves.

In the months to come we can rid ourselves of this pestilence and begin the long and arduous repair work. Maybe voting does matter, maybe black lives do matter, maybe we should love our brothers and sisters.

Warm regards to you and the talented staff at RL.

Robin Doyno, Los Angeles

The Truth about Antifa

In the July 23 edition of Random Lengths News, Senior Editor Paul Rosenberg’s story, “The Truth About Antifa,” received the second highest amount views in our last issue but received the most responses, mostly negative attention from sympathizers and supporters of President Donald Trump. While this newspaper has never shied away from reporting through a progressive lens, we do aim to be fair and thorough on all that we report. In this space, we chose to reprint the comments we’ve received in response to “Truth About Antifa” to illustrate the work that still needs to be done on media literacy and helping our readers decipher the difference between information from credible sources versus an echo-chamber recycling conspiracies theories and outright falsehoods. Here’s a sampling of the mostly one line snipes.

Lisa Bennett 07/24/2020 @ 1:37 pm

This entire article is propaganda. On the street, ANTIFA is a violent Marxist group that assaults any perceived “enemy.” They are thugs.

AvatarSarah F 07/28/2020 @ 9:16 pm

This article is factual. Your words are pure fear mongering propaganda. No evidence Antifa are “Marxist thugs.” Fascism is the enemy of any freedom-loving, rational person.

Cheryl 07/25/2020 @ 2:22 am

PAUL, your superiority complex interferes with your facts and hightens [sic] your lack of ethics. It is sad that you can not describe various hate groups without insulting the President every chance you get. I don’t appreciate your inability to report the news without your opinion smeared in our faces.

Artemis Gordon 07/28/2020 @ 9:33 pm

If stating the facts about Trump’s Antifa conspiracy bs “insults the President” you really think Paul is to blame? That’s some twisted logic.

Mike 07/27/2020 @ 2:24 pm

Wow, the propaganda is real. The author of this article is a terrorist, nice try. Americans are catching. You are the Nazi

Reply- AvatarYouDumb 07/28/2020 @ 5:35 am

Pure garbage. Why are people so stupid? Paul Rosenburg [sic] must be a drooling idiot going by the drivel in this stupid article.

Reply- AvatarSarah F 07/28/2020 @ 9:27 pm

Natasha Lennard wrote:

“Antifa practices understand that the desire for fascism is not something based on reason, so it is not something to be reasoned out of.”

The lack of reason in the comments here underscore the truth of her statement.

Reply- AvatarAntifa are the real fascists 07/30/2020 @ 6:37 am

