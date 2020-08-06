Rebuild Long Beach Relief Fund, $1.2 Million Available In Additional Grants To Businesses

LONG BEACH — On the evening of May 31st, numerous small businesses were vandalized and damaged across Long Beach. While the city provided numerous emergency grants and loans to small business owners, Mayor Garcia asked the City Council to create a new Rebuild Long Beach Relief Fund and make $1.2 million available in additional grants to businesses.

Application forms and program materials are available for this program to qualified businesses by clicking here.

Administered by the Economic Development Department, the Small Business Restart Grant Program (SBR Grant) has been made available as part of the Rebuild Long Beach Relief Fund. Applicants may be eligible for up to $10,000 in SBR Grant funding.

SBR Grant funds may be used for the following purposes:

Replacing lost inventory

Making repairs to the exterior or interior of a business

Replacing lost equipment

Repairing damaged equipment

Paying business interruption insurance deductibles

Working capital to continue operations

The SBR Grant Program is available on a first-come, first-served basis. After completing the Business Damage Assessment Form, business operators will be contacted to receive instructions on how to apply.

Details: Long Beach Business Hotline, 562-570-4BIZ (4249) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekdays. In-person application assistance is available outdoors at the City Hall Plaza (411 W. Ocean Blvd.) from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursdays through Sept. 29, 2020.