Slanguage at Compound Holds Virtual Workshops

Slanguage will host a series of virtuals workshops focusing on art and creativity hosted by Compound. These workshops are on Fridays.

The first is July 3, and it’s called Quarantine Printing Cosmos. It is part of a series of family workshops that encourages people to use the objects they already have.

It will encourage elementary school students to create art about outer space using everyday household objects. It will show them how to use objects like cups, recyclable bottles and sandals to draw and create patterns.

In addition, the next week’s workshop, which will be on July 10, will be a part of “Gotta See it to Be it,” a series of interviews with artists about their work and professional development. The activity for July 10 is developing your voice. This event is for adults 18 and up.

You can RSVP to both workshops at rsvp@compoundlb.com.

Date: Friday, July 3

Time: 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.