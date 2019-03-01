Teenager Killed in Cambodia Town

LONG BEACH — On Feb. 28, a 17-year-old boy was killed after a shooting took place in the Cambodia Town neighborhood of Long Beach.

Long Beach Police Department official said that the shooting took place at about 5:15 p.m. at garage near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. and 11th Street, where a car pulled up and the people made the shots, official said.

A 34-year-old woman also was wounded during the shooting. The teenager, who has not been identified by officials, pending next of kin notification died at a local hospital.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. The motive of the shooting still is unknown.

If you have any information on the shooting call 562-570-7244 or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.