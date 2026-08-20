What Does it Take for Voters to Support Progressive Candidates

For a long time, we’ve heard that if only people had information about progressive, left-of-center candidates, the majority of voters would support them. Now, though, everybody has an iPhone, and everybody surfs the internet.

You can no longer blame people getting inadequate information about candidates for why more than 77 million people voted for Trump in 2024. To get a sufficient number of anti-Trump voters to the polls this upcoming election, we need to understand exactly what Trump voters were voting for.

You 77 million trump voters, you knew that Trump told more than 30,000 lies during his first term as president. That’s not even counting all the lies he’s told in his lifetime, or the ones he told between 2020 and 2025. You knew that, no excuses. You voted for him anyway.

You knew that he was convicted of 34 felonies. You knew that, no excuses. You voted for him anyway.

You knew he encouraged an armed lynch mob to “fight like Hell” at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, where that mob voiced its intention to murder the vice president and House Speaker. You knew that. You had no excuse. You voted for him anyway.

You knew he was impeached for encouraging that armed, angry lynch mob. You knew that; no excuses. You voted for him anyway.

You knew he was caught with rooms full of classified government documents hoarded at his Mar-a-Lago country club, many of which were not supposed to be removed from a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF). (If you don’t know what a SCIF is, Google it). You knew that, no excuses. You voted for him anyway.

You knew he ran his businesses into bankruptcy six times, so much for “business acumen.”

You knew that, no excuses. You voted for him anyway.

You knew he was lying when he said he was going to impose tariffs and make other countries pay them. (If you don’t know what a tariff is, or you don’t understand what it is, Google it. Keep Googling until you do understand it). You knew that; no excuses. You voted for him anyway.

You knew he cheated on his first wife with his second, got a messy divorce from his first, cheated on his second wife with his third, got a messy divorce from his second, and cheated on his third wife too. You voted for him anyway, so don’t lecture us about ‘traditional values.”

You knew he was the closest friend of convicted sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein for 10 years, and Trump bragged, “He likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them on the younger side.” You knew that, no excuses. You voted for him anyway.

You knew he was caught on tape telling the Georgia Secretary of State, “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11, 780 votes … I only need 11,000 votes,” and making threats about “a big risk to you. You knew that; no excuses. You voted for him anyway.

You knew he was impeached for telling the head of a foreign government, “I would like you to do us a favor, though.” You knew that, no excuses. You voted for him anyway.

What else? There’s about 30,000 “what else’s,” but we have to end this list somewhere. Apparently, for 77 million of you, the man can’t do enough criminal things for you to think he’s a criminal. Apparently the man can’t do enough sadistic things for you to think he’s sadistic. Apparently he can’t do enough just-plain-stupid things for you to think he’s just plain stupid. Either that, or criminal, sadistic, and just-plain-stupid is your idea of “real leadership” or something.

Either 77 million Trump supporters – across dozens of entire states, including seven that voted blue in 2020 – flatly and stubbornly refuse to seek out information about left-of-center candidates, or else they honestly share the morals and values of dangerous, sleazy, and narrow-minded conservative Republicans like Trump.

What happened to that blue majority in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Minnesota that made Biden president in 2020? Harris couldn’t get them back to the polls in 2024. Democrats need to get them back – about 5 million of them – this November, and we’ve got less than 90 days to do it.