Random Happening: Micro Gallery Debut: ‘gallery a’ featuring works by Ashley Tesfamariam

Join the debut of ‘gallery a’, Angels Gate Cultural Center’s new micro exhibition space. Modeled after neighborhood mini libraries, this free-standing art gallery is located outside of Building A, AGCC’s gallery and offices. ‘gallery a’ features the work of local, emerging, and underrepresented artists showing small but mighty works.

‘gallery a’ will host its debut and opening reception August 22 in conjunction with the closing reception of Built on Water.

In recent years Long Beach and neighboring communities have seen the emergence of a number of micro galleries thanks to local artist and creator of Micro Galleries of Long Beach, Dave Clark. These sizable spaces have established a vibrant community of mini neighborhood arts districts, creating accessible spaces to show and enjoy artwork. AGCC has partnered with Dave Clark to bring our very own micro gallery to campus.

gallery a’s debut exhibition will feature works from Los Angeles-based metalsmith Ashley Tesfamariam. Through interpretations and micro recreations of street signs, the artist invites you to reconsider the ways we interact with and move through our urban environment. Tesfamariam’s work investigates public displays of language as shared communication, and how this language defines how we move through space.

Angels Gate Micro Gallery Opening.

Time: 1 p.m., Aug. 22

Cost: Free

Details: https://tinyurl.com/Micro-Gallery-debut

Venue: AGCC, 3601 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro