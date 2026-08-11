Abdul El-Sayed Beats GOP Soundly At Name Shame Game. Playing Chess vs. Checkers

The GOP was playing checkers with the full name of Abdul El-Sayed, the Democrat’s Michigan US Senate nominee, but El-Sayed struck back playing chess.

Like earlier racist attacks on President Obama, using his middle name “Hussein” to suggest an anti-American terrorist connection, GOP attack ads and politicians are using his full name, Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, to suggest he’s similarly anti-American, without any grounding in reality.

So at a recent rally, El-Sayed turned the tables, and upped the game by tying his GOP opponent’s name to a policy agenda he can’t escape. After first pushing back at Rogers playing with his name, “I got some opinions about his name,” El-Sayed said.

“See, is very fitting for him—Rogers—because that’s his answer every time a corporation or Donald Trump tells him to do something.

“Mike, we need you to put a data center in their backyard. Roger.

“Mike, we need you to hike their prescription drug prices. Roger.

“Mike, we need you to rubber stamp this war we shouldn’t be fighting. Roger.

“Mike, this one’s Donald Trump. I need you to lick these boots. Roger.”