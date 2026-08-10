Second Judge Orders Curren Price to Stand Trial on 12 Felony Charges

LOS ANGELES — For the second time this year, sitting Los Angeles City Councilmember Curren Price has been ordered by a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge to stand trial on 12 felony public corruption charges including embezzlement of public funds, perjury and financial conflicts of interest.

On Jan. 28, 2026, after a six-day preliminary hearing, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Shelly Torrealba held Price to answer and ordered him to stand trial on all 12 felony charges.

On April 10, Price was arraigned on the Information and pleaded not guilty.

On May 21, Price filed a motion to dismiss the case and set aside the Information.

On Aug. 7, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Larry Paul Fidler rejected Price’s motion to set aside the Information and held that the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office presented ample evidence at Price’s preliminary hearing for a probable cause finding. Judge Fidler’s decision affirms Judge Torrealba’s Jan. 28 ruling holding Price to answer and ordering Price to stand trial.

Price will face trial on five felony counts of embezzlement of government funds, four felony counts of conflict of interest and three felony counts of perjury.

If convicted as charged, he faces up to 11 years and four months in prison.

Price has been ordered to return to court on Oct. 16 in Department 106 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center for a pretrial hearing/trial setting.