Neal Elected Long Beach Harbor Commission President

LONG BEACH — Harbor Commissioner Steven Neal on Monday was elected president of the Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners, the five-person board that oversees the Port of Long Beach.

The board also elected Sharon L. Weissman as Vice President and Bobby Olvera Jr. as Secretary. Each July, Commissioners select a president and two board officers to serve one-year terms. The commission’s new officers will begin their terms on Aug. 10, when outgoing commission President Frank Colonna will hand the gavel to Neal during the board’s regularly scheduled meeting.

Neal was previously president from 2021 to 2022 and served two terms as vice president.

He represented North Long Beach on the Long Beach City Council from 2010 to 2014. A longtime community leader, Neal is the senior pastor for LIFE Gospel Ministries. He is a co-founder of the Economic Policy Impact Center, a nonprofit agency working to advance economic opportunity for working families, executive director of the Long Beach Collective Association, and has served on the boards of Long Beach Transit and the Pacific Gateway Workforce Investment Network.

“It is an honor to serve as President of the Board of Harbor Commissioners and I look forward to continuing our efforts to ensure the Port of Long Beach remains a leader in trans-Pacific trade,” Neal said. “The Port is a vital economic engine for our city, our region and the nation, and I will work with my fellow Commissioners, Port executives and our many partners to continue advancing our zero-emissions goals and community outreach while bolstering our reputation as the Port of Choice.”