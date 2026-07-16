Public Health Advises on Nationwide Cyclosporiasis Outbreak

LOS ANGELES —The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is closely monitoring a domestically acquired multijurisdictional cyclosporiasis outbreak now under investigation by state and federal public health agencies. Although no cases linked to this outbreak have been identified in Los Angeles County at this time, Public Health is providing information to help the public reduce their risk of illness and recognize symptoms if they become infected.

In collaboration with the California Department of Public Health and federal public health partners, Public Health will continue monitoring for locally reported cyclosporiasis cases linked to this outbreak and will share updates with the public and healthcare providers as new information becomes available.

About Cyclosporiasis

Cyclosporiasis is an illness that affects the intestines. It is caused by the tiny parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis. People can become infected with this parasite by eating fresh produce or other food items that are contaminated. It does not usually spread directly from one person to another.

Onset of symptoms typically begins about one week after exposure and can take 2-14 days to appear. Symptoms may include watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps or bloating, nausea, fatigue, and, in some cases, vomiting or low-grade fever.

Individuals should seek medical care if they develop prolonged diarrhea or other symptoms consistent with cyclosporiasis, particularly after consuming fresh produce or returning from travel.

Ongoing U.S. Outbreak

Cases have been reported by 34 states. The highest number of cases have been reported in Michigan, New York and North Carolina, where thousands of collective cases have been reported. Michigan, for example, has reported more than 2,600 cases.

As of July 13, the Centers for Disease Control or CDC has received reports of 1,645 lab-confirmed cases in people who acquired cyclosporiasis in the United States, which is substantially higher than the 249 cases reported nationally by this same time last year.

Confirmed cases became sick after eating food in the United States and did not report any travel during the 14 days before they got sick. At this time, no common source has been identified and the investigation is ongoing, however the state of Michigan is focused on lettuce or salad greens as a potential source.

Reduce Your Risk of Foodborne Illness

Public Health recommends the following to reduce the risk of foodborne illness:

Wash hands thoroughly. Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water before preparing or eating food and after using the toilet or changing diapers.

Wash produce properly. To avoid potentially contaminated food, thoroughly wash uncooked fresh fruits and vegetables under running water before eating, cutting, or cooking them, even if they are labeled as pre-washed or will be peeled.

Prevent cross-contamination. Keep fresh produce separate from raw meat, poultry, seafood, and their juices during storage and preparation. Use clean cutting boards, utensils, and surfaces, and wash kitchen surfaces that come into contact with produce. Refrigerate perishable foods promptly.

Cook foods. Heat can kill the parasites so cook foods to at least 158°F (70°C) when possible.

Avoid water that may be contaminated. Do not drink water directly from streams, lakes, springs or swimming pools. If you must drink from these sources, make sure to boil water for at least one minute or to use a filter with a pore size of one micron or smaller.

Take extra care when traveling. When traveling to countries with poor water treatment or food sanitation, avoid raw fruits and vegetables, unboiled tap water, ice and food from street vendors.