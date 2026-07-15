LA County Improves Multilingual Public Access

LOS ANGELES — The County of Los Angeles July 15 announced two significant accessibility upgrades to enhance public engagement and comply with government requirements: newly updated, Senate Bill 707 (SB 707)-compliant multilingual agenda webpages and the installation of public-facing digital screens in the board hearing room foyer. These improvements expand language accessibility, modernize public meeting tools, and make it easier for all county residents, regardless of their preferred language, to participate in meetings of the Board of Supervisors.

“Los Angeles County is home to people from every corner of the world, and no matter what language you speak, your County government should speak to you,” said Fourth District Supervisor Janice Hahn. “Every resident deserves to know what we’re working on, understand the decisions we’re making, and have an opportunity to participate. These upgrades are another important step toward making County government more accessible, transparent, and more accountable to the people.”

The updated agenda webpage now provides dedicated access to board materials in the county’s three required threshold languages – Spanish, Tagalog, and Mandarin. Visitors can select direct language‑specific links to access translated meeting information, agenda materials, and related Board resources. For users whose preferred language is not one of the SB 707-required languages, the website continues to offer Google Translate for access in dozens of additional languages.

In addition, the county has deployed two new digital screens in the Board Hearing Room foyer in the Hall of Administration located in downtown Los Angeles. These screens automatically display weekly agendas – including supplemental items – in English and rotating translated languages (Spanish, Tagalog, and Mandarin). The system refreshes weekly and integrates QR codes for quick access to agenda materials.