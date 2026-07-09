Port of Los Angeles Strengthens Partnership with Shenzhen Port Group and Yantian International Container Terminals

LOS ANGELES — The Port of Los Angeles July 9 signed a Memorandum of Understanding or MOU with Yantian International Container Terminals and Shenzhen Port Group, formalizing a longstanding relationship to advance sustainable trade, maritime innovation and global supply chain development.

“This agreement creates new opportunities to share innovation, advance sustainable port operations and build more resilient supply chains,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. “Together, we’re helping shape a cleaner, more efficient future for global trade. I’d like to thank the executive team at Hutchison Ports, Shenzhen Port Group and Yantian International – especially Eric Ip, Ken Chou, Lawrence Shum and Neville Lam – for their partnership and leadership.”

The MOU was signed in Shenzhen, China, during the Shenzhen Port global supply chain high-quality development conference. It establishes a formal sister port relationship with Shenzhen, home to one of the world’s busiest and most technologically advanced port complexes.

The partnership provides a framework for cooperation in green technologies, clean energy, port operations, maritime innovation, logistics and supply chain development.

The MOU encourages collaboration through technical exchanges, sharing of best practices, research and demonstration projects, business development, workforce engagement and regular dialogue among the participating organizations. The agreement also supports future cooperation in green port technologies, maritime logistics, supply chain optimization, trade facilitation and maritime workforce development.

While in Shenzhen, Port of Los Angeles officials joined international port leaders and industry stakeholders in launching the Shenzhen Port International Green Shipping Corridor Cooperation Initiative, a multilateral effort to accelerate maritime decarbonization through cleaner marine fuels, advanced technologies, operational efficiencies and stronger international collaboration. The initiative seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while supporting more sustainable global supply chains.