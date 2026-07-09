Dignity Health Raises Awareness of Extreme Heat’s Impact on the Heart

Healthcare experts urge Californians to take precautions as temperatures rise

LONG BEACH— As temperatures climb across California and heat advisories become more common, Dignity Health July 8 urges residents to recognize the serious impact extreme heat can potentially have on the heart, particularly for older adults and those living with cardiovascular disease.

When temperatures soar, the heart must work harder to keep the body cool. For some individuals, that added stress could increase the risk of heat-related illness, heart attack, stroke, and other cardiovascular complications.

“Many people think of heat exhaustion and dehydration during a heat wave, but fewer realize that extreme heat can place significant strain on the heart,” said Dr Nik Kapoor, cardiologist at Dignity Health St Mary Hospital.

As the body works to cool itself, the heart pumps harder and faster. For individuals with underlying heart conditions, that additional workload can become dangerous.”

High temperatures can potentially increase heart rate, reduce blood volume through dehydration, and disrupt electrolyte levels that help regulate normal heart function. These factors may place vulnerable individuals at greater risk for serious health complications.

Those at highest risk may include:

Adults age 65 and older

Individuals with heart disease, heart failure, high blood pressure, or a history of stroke

People taking medications such as diuretics, beta-blockers, or ACE inhibitors

Outdoor workers, athletes, and first responders who spend extended periods in the heat

Dignity Health encourages Californians to take the following steps to support their safety:

Stay hydrated by drinking water throughout the day, even before feeling thirsty

Seek air-conditioned environments whenever possible

Limit strenuous outdoor activities during peak heat hours, typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing and take frequent breaks in shaded areas

Talk with your healthcare provider about how heat may affect medications or existing health conditions

Check on older family members, neighbors, and others who may be more vulnerable to heat-related illness

Residents should also be aware of warning signs that could require immediate attention. Symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, rapid heartbeat, confusion, fainting, or difficulty breathing may indicate a serious heat-related emergency.

“Extreme heat is more than a seasonal inconvenience—it can also be a health threat Dr Kapoor said. “By staying hydrated, limiting heat exposure, and recognizing the warning signs early, people may significantly reduce their risk and protect their heart health.”

Details: DignityHealth.org and CommonSpirit.org.