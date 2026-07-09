Colossus’ Growth Realized in its Latest Bakery-Cafe in Downtown San Pedro

By Gretchen Williams, Columnist

Founder Kristin Colazas Rodriguez built Colossus from a lifelong ambition to own a bakery specializing in naturally fermented breads. After starting in a shared kitchen in her hometown of Long Beach and working in bakeries in Los Angeles and San Francisco, she developed a passion for long-fermentation methods, stone-milled whole grains and high-hydration doughs — principles that continue to define Colossus today.

Colossus began as a tiny bakery at the corner of Alma and 23rd Street, producing oversized artisan loaves that quickly earned a loyal following. The aroma of fresh bread gave the neighborhood an Old World feel, while quality coffee, oversized cookies and sidewalk seating made it a gathering place. Located next door to the legendary Chori-Man, Colossus helped establish San Pedro as a culinary destination.

Still serving the Alma Street neighborhood with fresh bread, croissants, pastries, cookies and coffee, Colossus expanded its third location to 5th Street and Harbor Boulevard. The new café anchors the ground floor of a modern building, replacing The Grinder.

Large windows overlook the Port of Los Angeles, offering views of cargo ships and towering cranes. A spacious patio provides outdoor seating and welcomes customers dining with their dogs.

The breakfast menu features a croissant breakfast sandwich with organic eggs, Muenster cheese and herbs. Customers can add Beeler’s hardwood-smoked bacon or confit mushrooms. Avocado toast is topped with almond dukkah, a savory blend of toasted spices and ground almonds. Stuffed brioche French toast comes with Chantilly cream, strawberry jam and charred peaches. The French-style omelet is filled with Gruyère cheese and chives and served with a small green salad dressed in lemon vinaigrette and toasted country bread.

The BLT, available throughout the day, combines heirloom tomatoes, thick-cut Beeler’s bacon and Honey Gem lettuce on house-made bread.

Lunch offerings include a mushroom French dip served on a warm baguette with mushroom au jus instead of the traditional beef version.

“Rich and almost meaty au jus, terrific bread — who needs meat?” one diner remarked.

Other sandwiches include a chicken Caesar with roasted rosemary-lemon Mary’s chicken, Gem lettuce, parmesan and Caesar dressing on country bread.

Seasonal dishes include Summer Gnocchi made with house-made sourdough gnocchi tossed with pesto and sweet corn, then topped with crushed pine nuts and popcorn shoots. The Caesar salad substitutes Gem lettuce for romaine and features Myzithra cheese, breadcrumbs, anchovies and house Caesar dressing. A Summer Salad combines Gem lettuce, sweet corn, stone fruit, pickled peppers, feta cheese and roasted onion vinaigrette. Tomato soup rounds out the seasonal offerings with organic tomatoes, confit garlic, cream, basil and chili flakes.

Happy hour runs from 3 to 6 p.m., featuring $10 glasses of wine and small plates such as Calabrian chili olives, pan con tomate, flatbread with feta dip, and crostini with brown butter, ramp vinaigrette and anchovies.

The wine list includes “Salad Days,” a sparkling wine from Field Recordings; “Stamnaki,” a white wine from Greece’s Peloponnese region; “Quantobasta,” an organic Italian red; and Wonderwerk’s “Marinara,” a red blend from Contra Costa County. The menu also features Wonderwerk’s “Big Orange,” an orange wine described as fruit-forward with floral aromas, herbal notes and hints of honey.

Fresh bread and pastries are available to take home, along with packaged specialty foods and gifts. Most menu items are also available to-go.

Colossus Bakery

Harbor: 511 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro

2311 S. Alma St., San Pedro

And, 4716 2nd St., Belmont Shores, Long Beach

www.colossusbread.com