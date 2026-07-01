ADHD: Why a Whole Generation of Women are Finally Recognizing They’re Hunters

If you read enough commentary on the rising rate of adult ADHD diagnoses, you’ll see the same story over and over: TikTok made everyone think they have ADHD. Telehealth turned diagnosis into a content category. Pharmaceutical advertising taught a generation to pathologize ordinary distractibility.

The rise in adult diagnoses, this story goes, is essentially a fad.

That story is wrong. Not entirely wrong, but mostly wrong. And it misses what’s actually one of the quietest and most significant cultural shifts of the last decade.

Look at who’s actually getting diagnosed. According to a comprehensive 2026 review of recent research by clinical psychologist Tom Allen, Ph.D., the fastest-growing demographic for new ADHD diagnoses isn’t teenagers scrolling for content. It isn’t twenty-somethings looking for a stimulant prescription. It’s women in their 20s, 30s, and 40s. Especially women in their 30s and 40s.

These are women who’ve been functioning, often at very high levels, for decades. Women with careers, children, marriages, mortgages. Women who, as one psychiatrist recently described it, are showing up after their own children get diagnosed and quietly recognizing the same patterns in themselves.

Mothers. They’re recognizing themselves in their children. And they’re realizing that the thing they’ve been calling “burnout” or “depression” or “anxiety” or “I’m just bad at executive function” for thirty years has had a name the whole time.

I’ve been watching this for a long time; here’s what’s actually going on, why it isn’t a fad, and why the Hunter/Farmer framework explains it better than anything else.

For most of the history of ADHD as a clinical category, the diagnosis was built around a stereotype. The disruptive boy. The kid who couldn’t sit still. The problem child whose teachers complained loudly enough that someone eventually got him evaluated.

That stereotype excluded the inattentive presentation almost entirely, and the inattentive presentation is statistically far more common in girls and women than the hyperactive one.

So girls grew up with classic Hunter brains, scanning, daydreaming, distractible, intuitive, gifted at lateral thinking, and got told they were “lazy” or “scattered” or “not living up to potential” or “just need to apply yourself.” Boys with the same wiring got a diagnosis and a prescription. Girls got blamed.

Then those girls got older. They went to college. They learned what every smart Hunter girl learns, which is that you can compensate for your wiring through sheer effort, through elaborate external scaffolding, through endless lists and calendars and reminders, through caffeine and adrenaline and the social capital of being the woman who has it all together.

They became experts at what the clinical literature now calls masking. They built a Farmer-shaped exterior over a Hunter brain. The cost of maintaining the exterior was usually exhaustion, anxiety, and a chronic, low-grade sense that something was wrong with them.

That worked, sort of, until life got harder. And life got harder right around the time these women hit their 30s and 40s.

The cognitive load of a job, plus children, plus a household, plus aging parents, plus a marriage, plus the entire emotional infrastructure that women in our culture are still expected to maintain, eventually outpaces the masking capacity of a Hunter brain.

The external scaffold gets too elaborate to hold up. The lists multiply. The forgotten things compound. The performance starts to crack. And the woman in the middle of it, who’s been telling herself for thirty years that she just needs to try harder, finally hits a wall hard enough to ask whether the framework she’s been operating inside has been wrong from the start.

The pandemic accelerated all of this. When kids came home, when work went remote, when the daily structure of school and office disappeared overnight, a lot of women lost the external scaffolding they’d been depending on without realizing they were depending on it. The mask cracked because the world outside the mask collapsed.

A great many women who started seeking telehealth ADHD evaluations during and after COVID weren’t suddenly converted by social media. They were experiencing, for the first time, an environment in which they couldn’t compensate their way through, and the underlying wiring became impossible to ignore.

Then their children got diagnosed.

The genetic heritability of ADHD runs around 74 percent, which is enormous in psychiatric epidemiology. Which means that the parents of ADHD kids are often, themselves, ADHD (and ADHD is frequently diagnosed in adopted kids because their biological parents were sufficiently impulsive to get pregnant).

The pediatrician sits down with mom and dad and explains the symptoms, and somewhere in the conversation mom feels something cold move across her shoulders. Time blindness. Forgetting things mid-sentence. Starting projects with intense enthusiasm and abandoning them halfway through. Feeling like she’s been “performing functioning” her entire life. Diagnosing her son becomes the first time anyone has ever described her own brain accurately.

This is the cultural shift. It isn’t TikTok. It’s two and a half million years of human evolution catching up to a generation of women who were forced to play Farmer for their entire lives, and who are finally encountering language that lets them see what was actually going on.

Now bring in the Hunter/Farmer frame.

The relief these women describe upon diagnosis is exactly the relief my Hunter/Farmer framework predicts. They aren’t lazy. They aren’t broken. They aren’t failing at being good Farmers. They’re simply Hunters. They were always Hunters.

The exhaustion they’ve been carrying for decades wasn’t a moral failing or a character defect. It was the cost of running an exquisitely-tuned scanning, novelty-seeking, pattern-recognizing, fast-context-switching brain inside a life designed for someone whose brain works the opposite way.

Of course they were tired. Of course they felt scattered. Of course they “couldn’t focus.” They were focusing constantly, all day, on the relentless work of pretending to be someone they weren’t.

The diagnosis isn’t pathology. It’s permission. Permission to stop performing. Permission to design a life around how they’re actually built. Permission to recognize that the same traits they’ve been hiding for thirty years are the traits that, in the right context, make them remarkable.

The empathy. The intuition. The ability to read a room in seconds. The pattern recognition that lets them see five steps ahead while everyone else is still stuck on step one. The deep capacity for hyperfocus when something genuinely engages them. The creativity that emerges when they stop trying to suppress the way their mind actually works.

I want to say something to the husbands and partners reading this, because this story affects you too:

If your wife or partner is one of the women in this wave, what she’s going through isn’t a fad and it isn’t a phase. She isn’t borrowing an identity from the internet. She’s recognizing, often after decades of self-blame, that she has a kind of nervous system that was never designed for the life she’s been working so hard to maintain.

The kindest and most useful thing you can do is not to challenge the diagnosis, and not to tell her you’ve never noticed anything unusual, and not to suggest she’s overthinking it. The kindest thing you can do is take it seriously, learn what a Hunter brain actually is, and start asking with her what kind of life would let her wiring be a strength instead of a daily exhaustion.

For the women themselves, the message is simpler. You aren’t late. You aren’t crazy. You aren’t making it up. You’re part of what may be the largest collective awakening of adult Hunters in modern history, and the science is finally catching up to what your body has been telling you since you were eight years old.

If you’ve recognized yourself in this piece, or recognized someone you love, share it with her.