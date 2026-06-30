McOsker Seeks Council Review of Port Truck Lot Over Traffic, Environmental Justice Concerns

The Los Angeles City Council is set to revisit the controversial John S. Gibson Truck and Chassis Parking Lot Project after Councilman Tim McOsker filed a motion on June 24 to overturn a key Harbor Commission approval, citing concerns over traffic, air quality, environmental justice and the project’s impacts on surrounding communities. If the council asserts its authority, it could veto the Harbor Commission’s June 11 approval of Port Master Plan Amendment No. 30 and send the proposal back for further review.

The 18.4-acre facility, planned near the 110 Freeway, would provide 393 short-term parking spaces for trucks and chassis serving the Port of Los Angeles. Trucks could remain on-site for no more than 24 hours, with no container stacking permitted.

Project supporters argued the facility would improve cargo movement efficiency, reduce truck congestion and illegal parking on neighborhood streets, and relocate staging activities to a managed industrial site. Howard Industrial Partners, which has spent nine years developing the proposal, highlighted extensive community outreach, environmental mitigation measures, union labor commitments, and support from local business organizations.

Opposition came primarily from Wilmington residents, who argued the project would further burden a community already disproportionately affected by port-related truck traffic. Wilmington Neighborhood Council representatives said the site should remain a buffer between the port and residential areas rather than become another truck facility.

Harbor commissioners acknowledged the project’s significant revisions following years of community input. Environmental studies found no significant impacts to air quality, traffic, or public health, leading the commission to conclude the project balances goods movement needs with neighborhood protections.