Mayor Bass Issues Emergency Executive Orders Following Lineage Warehouse Fire in Boyle Heights





LOS ANGELES — Mayor Karen Bass June 29 was joined by Councilmember Ysabel Jurado, Supervisor Hilda Solis, LAFD Chief Jaime Moore, and community leaders to issue two Emergency Executive Orders to: establish a centralized command structure to execute aggressive remediation timelines; surge city resources to support impacted residents, workers, and businesses; deploy mobile health screening and mental health stations in the community; pursue legal options for cost recovery; and strengthen environmental oversight of industrial facilities. She held the signing at the city’s community resource center where residents can connect to resources, including air purifiers, food kits, health services, and financial assistance.

“Boyle Heights residents deserve more than reassurances – they deserve information they can see, understand, and trust,” said Councilmember Ysabel Jurado. “Last week, I called for public-facing air quality information because families shouldn’t have to rely on rumors, technical reports, or social media to know what’s happening in their own neighborhood. Today’s Emergency Executive Orders are an important step toward the transparency our community has been demanding, and I’ll keep pushing until the information is updated regularly, available in multiple languages, paired with clear public health guidance, and backed by real accountability.”

On June 20, Mayor Bass issued a Declaration of Local Emergency which was followed by an emergency declaration from Gov. Newsom. These declarations mobilized resources and allowed the mayor to ensure the city has adequate support and capacity to respond. In response to the State of Emergency, the LAFD successfully acquired critical mutual aid from various partners, including the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the Fire Departments of Beverly Hills, Culver City, and Orange, as well as Anaheim Fire and Rescue, the Ventura County Fire Department, and additional agencies. LAFD officially announced the knockdown of the fire on Wednesday, June 24.

Details: Find both Emergency Executive Orders here: EO 1 — Emergency Response and Recovery Actions Following Lineage Warehouse Fire and EO 2 — Boyle Heights Unified Recovery Command Following Lineage Warehouse Fire