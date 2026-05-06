All Northbound Interstate 110 Lanes Remain Closed at Channel Street Due to Tunnel Fire

SAN PEDRO – All northbound lanes of Interstate 110 (I-110) remain closed at Channel Street while Caltrans crews prepare to assess the roadway structure for damage following a fire which began on the evening of May 4.

Multiple agencies including Caltrans and the Los Angeles Fire Department are removing a large volume of water and foam used to extinguish the blaze, which ended earlier today. Once the tunnel is cleared of water and debris, structural investigators will utilize equipment to safely assess the highway structure for potential damage caused by the fire.

Caltrans aims to promptly reopen the roadway but does not yet have an estimated time for reopening, as investigators have not assessed the extent of potential damage. The southbound lanes of I-110 at the site were reopened at 8 a.m. today.

Northbound I-110 traffic is being diverted at Channel Street toward John S. Gibson Boulevard and Harry Bridges Boulevard.

Drivers should exercise caution in the area, as workers are present on the roadway. Check current traffic conditions on the Caltrans Quickmap.

Details: Go to Caltrans Quickmap for current information.

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