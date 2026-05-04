LA County Library Launches “Summer of Soccer” with Free Events and Limited-Edition Library Card

LOS ANGELES — As Los Angeles County prepares to welcome matches from the FIFA World Cup 2026 at SoFi Stadium, LA County Library is kicking off Summer of Soccer, a season-long celebration featuring free programs, activities, resources, and a limited-edition library card available at all LA County Library locations while supplies last.

Timed to coincide with a summer of major international soccer events, Summer of Soccer brings communities together through engaging, soccer-themed experiences that highlight culture, teamwork, and fun.

As part of the celebration, LA County Library is offering a limited-edition Summer of Soccer library card, available at all library locations while supplies last. The special design gives customers a fun way to show their love for the game while accessing the Library’s wide range of free resources.

“Soccer has a unique way of bringing people together across cultures and communities,” said Dr. Skye Patrick, County Librarian and Director of LA County Library. “With Summer of Soccer, we’re excited to offer welcoming spaces where residents can celebrate the game, learn something new, and build community connections.”

Throughout the summer, customers can enjoy:

Soccer-themed programs and activities for children, teens, and adults

Opportunities to explore global cultures connected to the sport

Interactive events that promote teamwork, creativity, and wellness

Access to books, digital resources, and materials celebrating soccer and its impact worldwide

Programs will take place at libraries across the county, offering accessible and engaging ways for residents to participate close to home. All events are free, and many are designed to support families and youth during the summer months.

Details: Visit LACountyLibrary.org/Summer-of-Soccer to explore upcoming events and learn how to participate.

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