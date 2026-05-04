Millions March on May Day, Denounce Threats of U.S. Invasion

HAVANA, Cuba — World Outlook reported, beginning at 3:30 a.m., May 1, Cuban working people from all over this city began mobilizing to answer the growing threats of an invasion by the U.S. government, converging on four different rally sites in the country’s capital. In Havana, 500,000 participated in the four rallies, according to the Cuban media, the reports of which are corroborated by magnificent aerial photos. An estimated 5.2 million people turned out in May Day rallies in cities and towns across the country.

Because of fuel shortages, tens of thousands walked in small groups for many miles to reach these sites throughout the city.

This time, international guests — some 827, from 38 countries, representing 152 solidarity groups, trade unions, and political parties here to celebrate May Day with the Cuban people — were not merely observers but active participants.

Details: Read more at, https://tinyurl.com/Millions-March-on-May-Day

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