City of Long Beach Launches Renter Aid Program to Prevent Housing Loss

LONG BEACH — The City of Long Beach April 23 announced the launch of the Long Beach Renter Aid Program, a new initiative investing $2.7 million in rental assistance, coupled with a previously-rolled out $1.5 million in Right to Counsel eviction defense and education assistance, to help up to 1000 low-income households avoid eviction and homelessness. The program is part of Upstream LB, a coordinated effort designed to prevent housing instability, stabilize residents in crisis, create pathways into permanent housing and reduce homelessness across the city with a focus on youth, seniors, and families impacted by shifting federal policies and immigration enforcement actions.

Long Beach Renter Aid will offer temporary financial assistance for overdue rent, short-term rental assistance, past-due utilities and relocation costs. A minimum of $250,000 and up to $500,000 will be set aside for settlement assistance, and $500,000 will be set aside to assist households impacted by shifting federal policies and immigration enforcement actions. Payments will be made directly to landlords or service providers. Participants will also be connected to supportive services and basic needs resources to promote long-term stability.

The Long Beach Renter Aid Program is open to households that meet all of the following criteria:

Live in rental housing in Long Beach, including people temporarily staying in another housing arrangement

Have a household income at or below 50% of Area Median Income (AMI)

Have experienced an emergency or unexpected event within the past 12 months that places them at risk of losing housing, which cannot be resolved without financial assistance

Priority will be given to households that meet one or more of the following conditions:

Include adults age 55 and older

Are at immediate or imminent risk of eviction or homelessness (e.g., having received an eviction notice, three-day notice or pay-or-quit notice)

Are experiencing a housing emergency due to loss of federal benefits, loss of a federal housing program, federal policy changes or immigration enforcement actions.

Eligible people can apply online or in person. Applications are available in English, Spanish, Khmer and Tagalog. Visit longbeach.gov/renteraid for application details and locations. The first application window closes May 8. Beginning in June, applications will be accepted monthly from the 5th through the 12th of each month or until funds are fully distributed. Early application is encouraged, as funds are limited.

Applications will be reviewed based on eligibility and priority criteria. Applicants will receive a response within five business days after the application period closes. Selected applicants will be contacted to complete verification and a full assessment. Approved payments are expected within 30 days of verification, with expedited assistance available in urgent cases.

In addition, the City will launch two additional prevention programs in the coming months as part of the Upstream LB initiative:

Older Adult Shallow Subsidy (Launching May 2026): Designed for older adults on fixed incomes, this program will provide ongoing rental assistance to help participants remain housed while they are connected to permanent housing resources, such as Housing Choice Vouchers. Participants will also receive connections to supportive services and basic needs resources. Funded by Los Angeles County Measure A, State General Fund, and HHAP, the program is expected to serve approximately 150 households with a $1.8 million investment.

Youth Homelessness Prevention Unit (HPU) (Launching July 2026): This program will support Long Beach residents ages 18–25 who are at high risk of homelessness. Expanding L.A. County’s Homelessness Prevention Unit model, the program will use predictive modeling developed by University of California, Los Angeles California Policy Lab to identify youth at risk and proactively offer enrollment.

For more information on the City’s homelessness prevention and housing support efforts, visit longbeach.gov/homelessness and follow @lbhealthdept and @longbeachcity on social media.

More information about upcoming Upstream LB programs will be announced in the coming months. For more information on the Long Beach Renter Aid Program, visit longbeach.gov/RenterAid or email LBRenterAid@longbeach.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...