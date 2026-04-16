This is No David vs. Goliath Story

McOsker, Rivers Offer Competing Visions of Equity, Safety and City Reform at Chamber Forum

The April 7 San Pedro Chamber’s city council candidate forum could have been billed as a David versus Goliath story, but it would have been more accurate to bill it as a Young David versus King David if it had to be cast as an adversarial confrontation. Yet even this characterization doesn’t quite capture the candidate’s forum that evening. There was the incumbent, Councilman Tim McOsker, a candidate so strong that if the one challenger had not jumped into the race, McOsker likely would have ran unopposed — and deservedly so, many would argue. That challenger is Jordan Rivers, a 22-year-old, newly minted graduate of Sacramento State University, who majored in international relations while minoring in peace and conflict resolution.

Any who were present at the bell ringing ceremony at the Korean Bell commemorating Juneteenth two years ago would have seen Rivers deliver a short speech marking the end of slavery in the United States. He discussed Sen. Steven Bradford’s work on reparations and publicly declared his intention to dedicate his life to the public good as a public servant. It’s unlikely any who were present that day would have doubted this young man’s promise, confidence, or ambition.

Councilman McOsker was present that day and graciously honored the bold young upstart. It’s not known if McOsker knew he was congratulating his future rival.

Rivers’ emergence reflects broader voter frustration with long-tenured political leadership. He leaned into that sentiment during the forum, noting that skeptics frequently question his age as he campaigns and collects signatures to qualify for the ballot.

McOsker, by contrast, emphasized continuity and experience. He said many residents already see him regularly in the district and added that visibility alone does not require holding office. He said he is seeking reelection to complete major initiatives already underway.

Recalling his branding of Council District 15 as the “One-Five,” McOsker emphasized a unified identity across Watts, Harbor Gateway, Wilmington, Harbor City and San Pedro. He stressed equity across neighborhoods, acknowledged systemic racism and historic disparities, and argued that some communities — particularly Watts — have been underserved. He said the goal is not to shift resources between communities, but to uplift all areas equally by improving environmental conditions, education and overall quality of life.

Jordan Rivers — Key Positions

Small business and economic development: Rivers framed small-business challenges within the broader cost-of-living crisis. He opposed land banking and called for developers to contribute more directly to local communities. He argued housing should be treated as a human right and urged greater public investment in housing and social services to stabilize neighborhood economies.

Measure ULA: Rivers focused on transparency and accountability, supporting audits and stronger voter oversight of how funds are allocated. He said the city should ensure existing revenue is used effectively before making structural changes to the tax.

City budget and services: Rivers called for increased investment in underserved neighborhoods and proposed expanding 311-style systems for nonemergency responses, including mental health and homelessness, to free up law enforcement for serious crime.

Public safety approach: He supported separating social services from law enforcement and expanding community-based response systems, arguing that prevention and equity-based investment produce safer outcomes.

Tim McOsker — Key Positions

Small business and economic development: McOsker highlighted existing economic development tools, including expanding Jobs and Economic Development Incentive (JEDI) zones to provide loans, fee reductions and storefront improvements. He also supported establishing a property-based business improvement district in Wilmington to generate funding for corridor revitalization and address absentee landlords.

Measure ULA: He supported revisiting the measure through a voter-approved process, arguing it has underperformed due to reduced property sales. He proposed exemptions for nonprofit affordable housing developers and possible temporary adjustments to improve effectiveness while maintaining housing funding.

City budget and services: McOsker cited his experience managing a significant budget shortfall. He supported reducing planned Los Angeles Police Department hiring to preserve other services, including infrastructure and neighborhood maintenance. He emphasized rebalancing resources to maintain a structurally sound budget while protecting core services.

Public safety approach: He agreed with expanding unarmed, service-based responses for issues such as homelessness and mental health, calling them more efficient and effective in many cases.

Homelessness Funding Question

Tahia Hayslet, executive director of Harbor Interfaith Services, asked how anticipated cuts to homeless services would affect Council District 15.

McOsker said the impact would be regional and argued the core problem is systemic inefficiency. He called for a clearer division of responsibilities among the city, county and Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, with the county focused on services and the city focused on housing production.

Rivers criticized enforcement-based responses such as “special enforcement zones,” calling them ineffective and costly. He advocated for expanded transitional housing, stronger health care access, and long-term support systems centered on stability rather than policing.

Port Security Question

Arturo Garcia-Ayala asked about security risks at the Port of Los Angeles and emergency preparedness for Harbor Area residents.

Rivers emphasized diplomacy and prevention, arguing that reducing global tensions and investing in education, job training and social services are essential to long-term safety and resilience.

McOsker acknowledged the port as a potential security target but expressed confidence in existing safeguards. He highlighted the Port of Los Angeles Police and coordination among local, state and federal agencies. However, he noted gaps in broader evacuation planning and said efforts are underway to build a more coordinated emergency response system.

Budget and Charter Reform

On the city budget and charter reform, including a proposal to expand the City Council from 15 to 25 seats, Rivers framed the budget as a tool for equity, calling for increased investment in underserved communities. He supported expanding 311 systems and strengthening nonemergency response services to improve public safety and reduce reliance on police.

McOsker agreed with expanding 311-style responses and described efforts to manage a major budget shortfall while preserving essential services. He said the council reduced layoffs and adjusted police hiring to maintain infrastructure and neighborhood services, while working toward a more balanced long-term budget.

On charter reform, McOsker said he is open to expanding the council, arguing that smaller districts could improve representation, though he did not commit to a specific number. He suggested funding the expansion by restructuring the existing council budget and limiting staffing growth to inflation.

Rivers supported reform in principle, emphasizing equitable representation and greater voter involvement in shaping district boundaries. He focused less on the number of seats and more on ensuring fair distribution of resources across all communities.

There were no Davids or Goliaths at this forum, but the contrast remained consistent: McOsker presented experience, institutional knowledge and incremental change, while Rivers offered a message centered on equity, structural reform and a new generation of leadership.

In one telling moment, Rivers referenced the last 22-year-old who joined LA’s city council, likening himself to the trailblazer. Councilman McOsker provided a quick history lesson, noting that the councilmember’s name was Roz Wyman, who was noted for bringing the Dodgers to Los Angeles. The late councilwoman died in 2019 and given McOsker’s depth in political connections, it’s likely he knew her personally.

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