Pancakes, Chilaquiles, and Burgers

Happy Diner #3 Raises the Bar for Classic Eats

By Gretchen Williams, Columnist

The warm aroma of fresh coffee and pancakes on the griddle greets you as you come into Happy Diner #3. Close your eyes, and you could be in your grandmother’s kitchen, especially if she were called “Abuela.” Wonderful promises of excellent chili and great salsa bless the breeze over 25th & Western Ave.

Comfortable and welcoming, Happy Diner #3 is the newest in the Happy Diner group. Happy #1 on Centre Street, across from ILWU Local 13, is the original cozy spot, undergoing some renovations lately. Happy Diner #2 is in a prime location at World Port Business Center on North Gaffey Street.

Happy Diner is known for breakfast feasting, starting at 6 am. All breakfast favorites are on offer, bacon and sausage and ham, terrific potatoes, eggs any style, a variety of omelettes – but this is a cut above in every category. Sausage can be a choice of Louisiana Hot Links or spicy Italian sausage, Portuguese, Polish, or turkey sausage, as well as very good breakfast links or patties. Ham steak, country fried steak, rib eye, or carne asada accompany eggs and spuds.

For the dayside worker, the ILWU Special of 2 eggs, 2 sausages, 2 bacon strips, potatoes, and 2 of those phenomenal pancakes will make the first half a happy time! The breakfast burger is an all-beef burger with bacon and cheese, satisfying for the diner on the go. The grilled breakfast sandwich incorporates scrambled eggs, tomatoes, bacon, ham, and cheese on sourdough for a power package for the road.

The Happy Diner omelette is a delicious tribute to the brand – Spanish sauce, ortega chile, and cheddar cheese, garnished with green onions. The Mexican omelette is packed with tasty chorizo, avocado, cheddar cheese, and pico de gallo, topped with sour cream. Beef stroganoff omelette competes with chile verde omelette for the top of the list of favorites.

The pancakes are difficult to beat, with the choice of multi-nut, blueberry, coconut pineapple, or chocolate chip a lovely dilemma, but also consider the state-of-the-art crispy waffles or the French toast, made with Hawaiian bread or sourdough.

For later in the day, Happy Diner #3 is the place for great burgers. Do not miss the legendary Borracho Burger, laden with bacon, grilled jalapenos, and cheese, just right for the morning after. Chef specialties like Carnitas Rancheras, red or green Chilaquiles, Huevos Rancheros, and Chile Verde make the Happy Diner #3 sing! Sandwiches range from the classic Club, BLT, and tuna melt to French dip roast beef and meatloaf. The spicy fried chicken sandwich is serious competition for any Memphis contenders.

Salads are fresh, beautiful, with colorful ingredients and tangy dressings. Cobb salad is full of turkey, bacon, tomatoes, and avocado, with cheese, egg,, and croutons. Steak salad is a robust combination of greens, tomatoes, cucumber, onions, olives, mushrooms, and cheese, with steak cooked as you like it, sliced and arranged nicely over the salad. Chicken cranberry almond salad is topped with chicken, dried cranberries, and almonds over assorted greens, dressed with a raspberry vinaigrette.

Happy Diner #3 is also offering meals in the evening, with chef’s specialties like chicken piccata, Cajun grilled salmon, Coconut shrimp, and choices of steaks and chops. Teriyaki tri-tip steak is marinated in-house-made teriyaki sauce before grilling. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and fresh asparagus, all entrees are priced under $23. Hard to beat a 10oz.rib eye steak dinner for $22.95. The pasta list has a tempting linguine and clams pasta with fresh clams tossed with homemade marinara or Alfredo sauce for $17.95. The Mexican Corner of the menu offers 3 street tacos with a choice of carne asada, chicken, carnitas, or shredded beef with rice or beans for $12.95. Chile Verde burrito is stuffed with terrific chile verde, rice, beans, and salsa for $12.95.

Any time of day, the Happy Diner #1, #2, or the new #3 is a great choice!

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