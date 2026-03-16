San Francisco Moves to Launch Amsterdam-Style Cannabis Cafés

California is famous for its cannabis culture driven by the state’s early adoption of medical cannabis and expertise in cultivation. But California fails to keep up with one city for the world title of cannabis culture: Amsterdam. In the Netherlands, Amsterdam’s cannabis cafes thrive as a part of the city’s unique social structure, and capitalizes on the social nature of cannabis through coffee, food, and live music.

Meanwhile, in California, the cannabis industry has struggled under the weight of high taxes, inflexible rules, and the growing threat of the illicit market.

In 2024, Assemblymember Matt Haney’s bill AB 1775, Cannabis Cafes, was signed into law and allowed licensed cannabis retailers to diversify their businesses by authorizing them to sell food at cannabis consumption lounges.

San Francisco is now announcing a plan to bring cannabis cafes to the city, giving struggling legal cannabis businesses a much-needed lifeline by allowing them to compete, and giving San Francisco’s nightlife economy a boost of vitality.

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