LA County Files Lawsuit Against Roblox

LOS ANGELES COUNTY — The County of Los Angeles has filed a lawsuit against social media gaming platform Roblox alleging unfair and deceptive business practices that endanger and exploit children.

The lawsuit was recently filed by county counsel on behalf of the People of the State of California. It alleges that Roblox failed to implement adequate safeguards to protect children from predatory behavior and inappropriate content.

The lawsuit alleges that while Roblox markets itself as a safe digital space for creativity, children in Los Angeles County have been repeatedly exposed to sexually explicit content, exploitation and grooming. The lawsuit further alleges that Roblox has failed to implement effective moderation and age verification systems, despite repeated public assurances that its platform is safe for kids.

The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs or DCBA is encouraging parents and guardians who have concerns about their child’s experience on the platform to come forward.

DCBA is the only standalone county-level consumer protection agency in California and has long worked to protect families from fraud, deceptive practices, and unfair business conduct. Consumer complaints can inform investigations and support broader enforcement efforts.

Parents and guardians may file a complaint with DCBA by:

Emailing dcba@dcba.lacounty.gov

Filing online at dcba.lacounty.gov

Calling 800-593-8222

The claims in the lawsuit include alleged violations of California’s Unfair Competition Law (UCL) and False Advertising Law (FAL) and seeks injunctive relief, abatement, and civil penalties of up to $2,500 per day for each violation of law.

The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. A copy of the complaint is available here: Complaint – People v. Roblox.

