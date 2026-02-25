FBI Raid Targets LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho in San Pedro

Many San Pedro residents were woken this morning by the ever-unsettling sound of constant whirring helicopter blades on the morning of Wednesday Feb. 25. But while the noise of the Coast Guard and even Los Angeles Police Dept copters flying over our bustling neighborhoods is part of the daily ambient noise of the Harbor Area, this was different. It soon became clear thanks to citizen journalism shared on social media, that Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho’s home was being raided by FBI agents.

CBS reports that the DOJ says “the underlying affidavit remained under seal” meaning that we still don’t know what the investigation and its charges are related to. What we do know is that the FBI also searched the LAUSD headquarters and Carvalho’s home in Miami-Dade where he was formerly the Superintendent of that School District prior to his appointment at LAUSD.

It’s worth noting, as our colleagues at the LAist reported, the wider context surrounding the raid.

“Carvalho and the district’s elected board have expressed unanimous support for immigrant students, staff and families since President Donald Trump was elected to a second term. The superintendent has also spoken openly about his own journey as a former undocumented immigrant.

The district’s first major conflict with the administration began in February 2025, when agents from the Department of Homeland Security attempted to enter multiple LAUSD schools, but were rebuffed.

The DOJ also recently petitioned to join a lawsuit alleging the district discriminates against white students.”So far the only official statement from LAUSD was minimal and was posted on their official website. “We have been informed of law enforcement activity at Los Angeles Unified School District headquarters and at the home of the Superintendent. The District is cooperating with the investigation and we do not have further information at this time.”

