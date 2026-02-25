Black History Month Spotlight: Hahn Honors Freedom Rider and Lakewood Trailblazer

LOS ANGELES — In celebration of Black History Month, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn Feb. 24 honored two local Black civic leaders at the public hearing of the Board of Supervisors, Robert C. Farrell, a former member of the Los Angeles City Council and San Pedro resident who was a Freedom Rider during the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s, and Cassandra Chase who made history in 2025 when she became the first Black mayor of the City of Lakewood.

Robert C. Farrell graduated from UCLA with a Bachelor’s degree thanks to a U.S. Navy scholarship. During that time, he became active in CORE, the Congress of Racial Equality in Los Angeles. He later went on to join the Freedom Rider movement, challenging racial segregation across the Southern U.S. Farrell later began a career as a reporter for various Los Angeles news publications before entering public service as a member of the Los Angeles City Council. During Farrell’s tenure representing the council’s 8th District from 1974 to 1991, Farrell championed affordable housing, economic development in underserved neighborhoods, and expanded public transportation access.

“Bob Farrell is living proof that progress is never accidental, it is built on courage, conviction, and collaboration,” said Hahn. “His words still resonate today: ‘Justice is not a destination—it’s a journey we must walk together, every day.’ We owe Bob a debt of gratitude for taking the risks that many people were too afraid to take.”

“Standing aside was not an option. Courage didn’t come from fearlessness it came from conviction,” said Farrell of his time in the Freedom Rider movement. “To be honored today is humbling. It reminds me that those moments, those choices became part of a larger story. Not my story alone, but our shared history. Thank you for remembering, Supervisor Hahn, and thank you for continuing the work.” Farrell was joined during today’s presentation by his wife Windy Barnes Farrell, who sang “I am Woman, Hear me Roar” at Hahn’s swearing in ceremony and is the founder and producer of the San Pedro Music Festival.

Mayor Cassandra Chase is a Lakewood native and a graduate of UC Irvine. She was elected to the Lakewood City Council in 2022 before making history in 2025 when she became Lakewood’s first-ever Black mayor. In addition to Chase’s service on the City Council, she is active in the Lakewood Jaycees and Soroptimist International of Lakewood / Long Beach uplifting women, families and the broader community, and co-created “Lakewood Lemonade Day,” a citywide youth entrepreneurship program that teaches young people how to start, market, and operate their own small business, helping them build confidence, financial literacy, and leadership skills.

“I am honored to call Mayor Chase my partner in serving Lakewood. Her story is not simply about a title, it’s about legacy, service, and the power of possibility,” said Hahn. “The people of Lakewood have put their trust in her because they see what I see: a leader committed to building a community where families feel supported, young people feel empowered, and everyone has a sense of belonging.”

“I’m grateful to the many men and women who ensure that Lakewood continues to be a wonderful community live and belong,” said Chase during today’s presentation. “I’m grateful to be honored, and I will continue to do the work. Thank you all so much.”

