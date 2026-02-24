Cuba Under Siege. Emergency Speak Out Against US Oil Blockade of Cuba, Feb. 28

After 67 years of assisting the world, Cuba asks for our help; the world must respond now.

Leaders (religious, civic, political, labor, etc.) and governments from around the world have denounced the lethal oil blockade.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canal declared: “This new measure demonstrates the fascist, criminal, and genocidal nature of a cabal that has hijacked the interests of the American people. With a mendacious and unfounded pretext, spread by those who profit from the suffering of our people, Trump intends to strangle the Cuban economy by imposing tariffs on countries that trade oil.”

Aid convoy to Cuba = International Solidarity

Flotilla activist David Adler spoke with AJ+ about a new flotilla aiming to break the U.S. blockade on Cuba. https://www.facebook.com/reel/1611427420207351

LA Hands-off Cuba is part of the international aid convoy to Cuba. The launch of support activities in Los Angeles will take place during the Feb. 28 demonstration to “End the oil blockade against Cuba.”

Featuring:

David Ramirez from the Cuban Embassy in DC,

Kevin Kucera district president, International Association of Machinists,

Jodie Evans, National Code Pink

Estee Chandler- Jewish Voices for Peace-LA

Helen Yaffe from the UK, author of “We are Cuba.” and others

Time: 1:30-3:30 p.m., Feb. 28

Details: 310-350-7515

Venue: Immanuel Presbyterian Church, parking at 668 Catalina St., Los Angeles

Like this: Like Loading...