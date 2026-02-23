Lineup Announced for Port of LA Harbor Cup

SAN PEDRO—The Port of Los Angeles Harbor Cup will return to Los Angeles waters March 6, 7 and 8. Ten teams from across North America will compete in this prestigious one-design keelboat regatta hosted by Los Angles Yacht Club or LAYC, the Port of Los Angeles or POLA, and California Polytechnic State University Maritime Academy or Cal Poly Maritime.

The POLA Harbor Cup was deeded to encourage young men and women to enjoy the benefits of competitive sailing. Many collegiate programs are sailed in small one- or two-person dinghies in protected waters. This regatta provides a rare opportunity for big boat offshore racing with large competitive co-ed teams. Sailed in the Long Beach Sailing Foundation fleet of 37-foot Catalina sailboats, the identically matched and maintained vessels guarantee the emphasis is on each crew’s skills and strategies to win the title.

The regatta begins the morning of March 6 with registration, skippers’ briefing and practice, with the first race scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. The co-ed teams will enjoy a series of 10 races over three days in the challenging seas off Pt. Fermin, culminating with a prize-giving the evening of March 8, at LAYC.

Details: https://www.layc.org/LAYC-harbor-cup For results visit https://scores.collegesailing.org/s26/harbor-cup/

