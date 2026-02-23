City of Carson to Lower Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Civil Rights Icon Reverend Jesse Jackson

CARSON – During the Feb. 17, Carson City Council meeting, the City Council reached a floor decision to honor the life and monumental legacy of Reverend Jesse Jackson, who passed away at the age of 84. In a unanimous show of respect, the Council has directed that all flags at City Hall and municipal facilities be lowered to half-staff effective immediately.

The flags will remain at half-staff through the end of February. This duration was chosen specifically to align with the remainder of Black History Month, serving as a continuous tribute to a man whose life’s work was inextricably linked to the progress, voting rights, and social justice of Black Americans and marginalized communities nationwide.

“Reverend Jesse Jackson was a North Star for justice in this country," said Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes.” By keeping our flags lowered through the end of Black History Month, we aren’t just mourning a loss; we are honoring a lifetime of breaking barriers—from the front lines of the Civil Rights Movement to the halls of international diplomacy. Carson stands in solidarity with his family and the millions he inspired.”

Protocol and Authority

The City of Carson observes this period of mourning in accordance with local municipal authority. This gesture is a recognized custom used by local governments to reflect the collective sentiment of their residents and to pay homage to figures who have profoundly shaped the American narrative.

