Port of Los Angeles January Cargo Eases Compared to Elevated 2025 Levels

LOS ANGELES — The Port of Los Angeles processed 812,000 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in January, a decrease of 12% compared to last year’s cargo levels.

“There are several factors at play,” Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka told reporters at a media briefing. “First, we’re comparing January to 2025 elevated numbers when importers were scrambling to get cargo in ahead of tariffs. Second, inventories remain slightly higher, reflecting the earlier cargo surge and a more cautious restocking pace.

“Finally,” Seroka added. “U.S. trade policy continues to keep everyone on edge. However, the American consumer has shown remarkable resilience. And purchase orders that go out three months in advance to Asia look stable, a good sign.

Joining Seroka for the briefing was economist Chad Bown, a leading authority on tariffs and trade policy impacts. Bown discussed the expected U.S. Supreme Court ruling on tariffs, as well as what to expect on the trade policy front in 2026.

January 2026 loaded imports came in at 421,594 TEUs, 13% less than last year. Loaded exports landed at 104,297 TEUs, an 8% drop compared to 2025. The Port handled 286,110 empty container units, 12% less than last year.

