Hahn Mourns the Passing of Reverend Jesse Jackson

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn Feb. 17 issued the following statement on the passing of Reverend Jesse Jackson:

“Reverend Jesse Jackson was a giant of the civil rights movement who not only demanded change—he built the political power to pursue it. During the 1988 presidential campaign, several candidates sought my father Kenny Hahn’s endorsement, but he proudly chose Reverend Jackson because he believed deeply in his vision of an America rooted in justice, dignity, and opportunity. Reverend Jackson may not have won, but his campaigns changed what millions of Americans believed was possible.

Decades later, I had the honor of joining him and other leaders on a Civil Rights Pilgrimage to Alabama, where I brought my granddaughter, McKenna, and we walked across the Edmund Pettis Bridge together. It was a powerful reminder that his life’s work connected generations and continued to move our country forward. I will always be grateful for the example he set, and my heart is with his family and loved ones.”

