Los Angeles Sees 27% Drop in Homicides in Neighborhoods Most Impacted by Violence in 2025

LOS ANGELES — Mayor Karen Bass Feb. 17 joined community safety leaders and LA City Councilmembers to announce a drop in homicides across Los Angeles. In 2025, Los Angeles experienced a 19% drop in homicides citywide and a 27% drop in homicides in neighborhoods most impacted by violence, referred to as Gang Reduction and Youth Development or GRYD zones across the city.

“From Watts to the waterfront, across our One-Five communities, the impact of community violence intervention is felt every day,” said Councilmember Tim McOsker. “This work is not only about responding in moments of crisis, but about preventing harm before it happens, making sure kids can walk to school, families can gather in parks, and neighborhoods can come together safely. That is what real community safety looks like. On behalf of residents across my community, thank you to the peacemakers and intervention workers who show up every day to keep our neighborhoods safe.”

Since taking office, gang-related homicides in these same neighborhoods have dropped by nearly 50%. Mayor Bass acknowledged the work of community safety leaders in her State of the City speech, noting their comprehensive efforts to prevent crime from occurring by addressing the root causes of violence.

Mayor Bass’ office of community safety and local partners have prioritized the provision of essential social services, community-based programing, and reentry services in gang-impacted communities that provide justice-impacted Angelenos with a second chance at success.

Despite the threat of federal funding cuts to these essential programs, Mayor Bass has continued to highlight the importance of gang reduction and youth development programs and agencies in creating a safer Los Angeles. Last year, Mayor Bass joined community safety leaders to announce a 45% drop in homicides in GRYD zones in 2024. This announcement builds upon that record.

