Dignity Health – St. Mary Medical Center Reaffirms Commitment to the Long Beach Community, Patient Safety and Quality Outcomes Following Lawsuit

LONG BEACH — Dignity Health – St. Mary Medical Center or SMMC in July reaffirmed its dedication to the health and well-being of the greater Long Beach community, emphasizing its long-standing positive impact, recent achievements in patient safety, and commitment to addressing public inquiries with due respect for legal processes.

Regarding the recent verdict in a lawsuit involving a former chief nursing officer, the hospital acknowledged the court’s decision and expressed its disappointment in the outcome. SMMC stated in its press release that it does not believe the verdict reflects the services it offers to its community.

For decades, SMMC has been a cornerstone of healing and support in Long Beach. The hospital extends its mission beyond direct patient care through extensive community health initiatives, partnerships with local non-profits, and significant charitable contributions.

The hospital addresses critical community needs such as access to healthcare services, housing and homelessness, mental health support, preventive practices, and violence and injury prevention. Through programs like the CARE Center, Families in Good Health, and outreach through the mobile health unit, SMMC has invested millions annually, offering comprehensive care and resources to some of the city’s most vulnerable residents.

“Our commitment to the Long Beach community runs deep, reflecting our core values of compassion, inclusion, integrity, excellence, and collaboration,” said Carolyn Caldwell, FACHE, Hospital President. “We are immensely proud of the progressive advancement we have had on countless lives, not just through acute care, but through a holistic approach to community health and healing.”

SMMC’s focus on patient safety and quality outcomes has been recognized consistently. Most recently, the hospital earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group for Spring 2025. This national recognition is rooted in hospital wide patient safety processes and practices, its improvement initiatives and the culture of safety embedded within the organization.

“Our focus remains on delivering exceptional, safe, and compassionate care to every patient who walks through our doors, and we stand by our commitment to the highest standards of patient safety and quality,” stated Caldwell.

Details: dignityhealth.org/stmarymedical

