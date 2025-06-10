Long Beach Opens Public Service Corps Applications, Kicks Off Free Summer Meals for Youth

City Opens Applications for the Long Beach Public Service Corps Program

The City of Long Beach Economic Development Department or department is now accepting applications for the third cohort of the Long Beach Public Service Corps Program or LBPSC. The program offers paid internships that provide young people with practical work experience in various roles across city departments. Applications are available online through June 30, 2025.

Facilitated by the Department’s Long Beach Workforce Innovation Network (LBWIN) Youth Career Services Center, formerly known as Future LB, the LBPSC provides local college students and recent graduates ages 18 to 30 with hands-on experience working in city government and exploring careers in public service. The program is intended to foster economic inclusion and expand opportunities for residents, including young people, to develop successful career paths. Participants will engage in a series of professional development workshops designed to highlight important topics in public service, such as budgeting, community engagement, crisis management, sustainability, ethics and policy. Participants will be compensated $22 hourly for a maximum of 800 hours during the 2025 – 2026 academic year.

Priority will be given to senior-level students at California State University, Long Beach or California State University, Dominguez Hills, those completing a career technical education program at Long Beach City College, students residing in Long Beach, and those who face a barrier to employment. Additional information regarding eligibility and requirements is available on the LBPSC webpage.

The program is a collaborative effort between the Department’s Workforce Development Bureau, the Long Beach Human Resources Department, and the city’s legislative offices. Department staff will oversee case management and payroll coordination for participants, as well as supportive wraparound services, including transportation assistance, clothing vouchers, rental assistance and utility payment assistance to ensure participants have the foundation and tools to complete the program successfully. Participants will also receive job counseling, employment placement and access to industry-recognized training to support their long-term career goals.

For additional information visit:longbeach.gov/psc or contact the LBWIN Youth Career Services Center at 562.570.4700.

Details: Read Full Press Release Here

Long Beach Parks to Offer Free Summer Food Service Program for Children and Youth June 16 through Aug. 22

For the 46th year in a row, the City of Long Beach, Department of Parks, Recreation and Marine will offer the free United States Department of Agriculture or USDA summer food service program to provide free, nutritious meals to Long Beach children and youth over the summer months.

Beginning June 16 through Aug. 22, 2025, PRM will provide free meals in parks for children and youth Mondays through Fridays, with operating times varying at each site between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. (excluding holidays on Thursday, June 19 and Friday, July 4, 2025). Additionally, meals will be served at Bret Harte and Brewitt Neighborhood Libraries Tuesdays through Fridays beginning June 17 through Aug. 8. Meals will be available to all attending children and youth between 1 and 18 years old. Infant meals will not be provided. Lunches must be eaten in the designated eating area. Meals will consist of well-balanced, nutritious options and will include cold components such as milk, juice, fruits and vegetables. To participate, eligible youth can simply arrive at a participating location during the designated times, no registration required.

This year, the summer food service program will operate at 24 locations throughout Long Beach and Signal Hill.

Details: To view the complete list of times and locations where meals will be provided and for more information, visit: https://tinyurl.com/Summer-food-program or call, 562-570-3524.

