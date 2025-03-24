Supervisor Hahn Honors Local Cambodian Leaders & Commemorates 50th Anniversary of Cambodian Genocide

LOS ANGELES—On March 25, Supervisor Janice Hahn will honor 22 local Cambodian community organizations in celebration of Cambodian Heritage Month and in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the beginning of the Cambodian genocide committed by the Khmer Rouge in 1975. Last week, the Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Hahn declaring April Cambodian Heritage Month for the first time in county history.

Supervisor Hahn will present county scrolls to representatives from the organizations during a ceremony at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

Time: 9:30 a.m. meeting, 10 a.m. presentation, March 25

Cost: Free

Venue: Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, 500 W Temple St, Los Angeles

The following local Cambodian organizations will be recognized:

LA County Cambodian Employees Association

Cambodia Town Film Festival

Cambodian American Cultural Center

Cambodia Town

Angkor Arts Collective

Untied Cambodian Community

Asian World Film Festival Cambodia Day

Cambodian Association of America

Cambodian Health Professionals Association of America (CHPAA)

Khmer Parent Association

Long Beach – Phnom Penh Sister Cities Association

Chanchaya Khmer Cultural Heritage

Pacific Asian Counseling Services

Killing Field Memorial

Families in Good Health

United Khmer ChaiYam

Cambodian Veterans Inc

Khmer Culture & Fine Arts of California, USA

Global Refugee Awareness Healing Group

Modern Apsara Dance Company

Khmer Girls in Action

Khmer Krom Association of Southern California

