Supervisor Hahn Honors Local Cambodian Leaders & Commemorates 50th Anniversary of Cambodian Genocide

LOS ANGELES—On March 25, Supervisor Janice Hahn will honor 22 local Cambodian community organizations in celebration of Cambodian Heritage Month and in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the beginning of the Cambodian genocide committed by the Khmer Rouge in 1975. Last week, the Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Hahn declaring April Cambodian Heritage Month for the first time in county history.
Supervisor Hahn will present county scrolls to representatives from the organizations during a ceremony at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
Time: 9:30 a.m. meeting, 10 a.m. presentation, March 25
Cost: Free
Venue: Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, 500 W Temple St, Los Angeles
The following local Cambodian organizations will be recognized:
LA County Cambodian Employees Association
Cambodia Town Film Festival
Cambodian American Cultural Center
Cambodia Town
Angkor Arts Collective
Untied Cambodian Community
Asian World Film Festival Cambodia Day
Cambodian Association of America
Cambodian Health Professionals Association of America (CHPAA)
Khmer Parent Association
Long Beach – Phnom Penh Sister Cities Association
Chanchaya Khmer Cultural Heritage
Pacific Asian Counseling Services
Killing Field Memorial
Families in Good Health
United Khmer ChaiYam
Cambodian Veterans Inc
Khmer Culture & Fine Arts of California, USA
Global Refugee Awareness Healing Group
Modern Apsara Dance Company
Khmer Girls in Action
Khmer Krom Association of Southern California