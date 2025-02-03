Public Comment Period Extended to Feb. 4 – Draft Homeless Initiative Funding Recommendations FY 2025-26

This email serves as a reminder that the deadline to provide feedback on the Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative’s proposed spending plan for FY 2025-26 has been extended to Tuesday, Feb. 4. Additional review time has been given in response to ongoing fire recovery efforts, which continue to impact communities across the county. New materials and information have also been added to the Homeless Initiative website, including Frequently Asked Questions and Recommendations for Other Measure A Funding Categories.

On Jan.16, the county released a $637.3 million proposed spending plan for fiscal year 2025-26 to fund the County’s response to the ongoing homelessness emergency declared by the Board of Supervisors. The proposed spending plan is funded through Measure A, a 1/2-cent sales tax that goes into effect April 1, as well as Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention or HHAP grants from the State of California.

CLICK HERE for Frequently Asked Questions from the webinar.

