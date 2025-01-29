Wildfire Briefs: City, County Offer Aid for Job Loss and Recovery After Wildfires

Mayor Announces Help for Those Who Lost Jobs Because of Fires

LOS ANGELES – Mayor Karen Bass Jan. 28 highlighted that the City of Los Angeles is offering no-cost help for people who lost their jobs because of the recent fires today during a conversation with fire survivors. The Economic and Workforce Development Department’s or EWDD rapid response team is hosting daily virtual wildfire job loss orientations where people can learn about how to access job opportunities, unemployment benefits and healthcare. In addition, people and business owners can get in-person help at WorkSource and BusinessSource Centers across the city.

The Wildfire Job Loss Orientations take place Monday – Friday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and on Saturdays at 10 a.m.. Orientations will be conducted in English and Spanish. Sign up for English orientations here and Spanish orientations here.

Topics include:

Job opportunities

Navigating the unemployment benefits portal and the application process

Understanding the State of California Employment Development Department (EDD) requirements

Healthcare benefits

Training programs and other services offered by the City of Los Angeles

Additional city resources available:

The city’s 14 WorkSource Centers are available to help people who have lost income. Location and contact information is at bit.ly/EWDDWorkSource14 .

The city’s 10 BusinessSource Centers are available to help business owners. Locations and contact information at bit.ly/LABusinessSource .

The city’s 14 YouthSource Centers provide Angelenos ages 14-24 support and resources through access to education, paid work experience, and occupational skills training. See a list of the YouthSource Centers and contact information at bit.ly/EWDDYouthSource .

Through a partnership with the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation or LAEDC, the city offers no-cost consulting services to help businesses overcome challenges and find alternatives to layoffs. Visit: https://laedc.org/business-assistance/ .

County Launches One-Stop Funding and Relief Portal to Help Residents, Businesses and Communities Recover from Wildfires

The recent wildfires have devastated communities, displacing thousands of residents and bringing unimaginable grief, suffering and loss to our friends, families, neighbors and co-workers. At the same time, this tragedy has also spurred an outpouring of incredible generosity and desire to help those in need—along with questions about where best to direct donations.

In response to this overwhelming show of support, and to help guide people with questions about how to help, Los Angeles County, last week, launched a one-stop portal to connect the public with trusted organizations that are providing crucial relief and support in our communities.

The LA County Relief: Funding & Resource Portal hosts a range of funds dedicated to supporting first responders, offering housing assistance, providing relief for small businesses and workers, and removing barriers for students and communities.

People interested in donating are encouraged to scroll through the various organizations to find one—or more—to support as we work together to rebuild lives, strengthen communities and recover stronger and safer than before.

Go to lacounty.gov/relief to learn more.

