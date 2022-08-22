Long Beach Transitions Monkeypox Vaccine Pre-Registration System to MyTurn

As of Aug. 19, the City of Long Beach Department Health Department transitioned the monkeypox vaccine pre-registration system to MyTurn, the State’s vaccination notification and appointment system. This transition will help manage efficient and equitable vaccine distribution as supply increases.

Those seeking vaccine will now utilize the State’s system, MyTurn, and the pre-registration system will be closed as people can now sign up directly with the State. Starting Aug. 22, city-run monkeypox vaccine clinics will be included among the open appointment slots on MyTurn. The Long Beach Health Department has begun administering the vaccine to those ages 18 and older though intradermal injection. On Aug. 9, the FDA authorized the emergency use of the Jynneos vaccine to allow healthcare providers to use the vaccine by intradermal injection for those who are determined to be at high risk for monkeypox infection. Those who are under 18 years of age and those who have a history of developing keloid scars will continue to receive the subcutaneous full dose.

Previously, the Jynneos vaccine was administered subcutaneously, or beneath the skin. Intradermal injection is administered between the layers of the skin and allows people to receive a smaller dose that is one fifth the amount administered through the subcutaneous injection. This new injection method produces a similar immune response. Two doses of the vaccine will continue to be administered four weeks apart.

As of Aug 18, there were 50 confirmed and probable cases of monkeypox in Long Beach. At least one has required hospitalization, and all others are either isolating and recovering at home or have recovered.

Details: www.myturn.ca.gov/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

