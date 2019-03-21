What You Should Know About Contacting Indivisible San Pedro

Women Voters and the takeover of U.S. House of Representative in 2018 midterm elections

Election day polls suggest:

• A sizable majority of women, 59 percent, compared with a minority of men, 47 percent, reported casting

ballots for the Democratic congressional candidate in their district, according to the national exit poll

conducted by Edison Research.

• This 12 percentage-point difference in the proportions of women and men voting for Democratic House

candidates is larger than the 6-point and 10-point gender gaps evident in voting in the 2010 and 2014

midterm elections, respectively.

• Women’s preference for Democratic congressional candidates over their Republican opponents were

stronger in 2018 than in previous midterm elections. According to Edison Research exit polls, 59 percent of women opted for the Democratic House candidate in 2018, compared with 48 percent of women in 2010 and 51 percent in 2014.

Demographics and the Women’s Vote

• Women of color inarguably preferred Democratic congressional candidates — 92 percent of Black women and 73 percent of Latinas voted for Democrats. White college-educated women also strongly supported Democrats, with 59 percent voting for Democratic House candidates (compared with 42 percent of white women without college degrees). In contrast, in the 2016 elections white college-educated women split their votes evenly.

• Increasing numbers of college-educated white men also voted Democratic;47 percent cast ballots for

Democratic House candidates in 2018, up from 38 percent in 2016. But, in contrast to highly-educated women, more white college-educated men, 51 percent, voted for Republican House candidates in 2018 than for Democratic House candidates.

