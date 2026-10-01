California Progressive Group Endorses 2026 Ballot Slate

By Angela Chavez

Courage California announced its YES endorsements of propositions 1, 2, 3, 4, and 40 – and NO on propositions 39, 43, 44, and 45 – a progressive ballot measure slate that will protect the power of everyday Californians from the billionaires, MAGA politicians, and polluters threatening our right to vote, blocking demands for the wealthy to pay what they owe, and denying affordable healthcare and clean air, land, and water for vulnerable communities. The statewide, multi-issue advocacy organization and its million members will work continuously until Election Day to ensure voters understand the value of the endorsed propositions and vote in the November 3, 2026 midterm election.

Yes on Prop 1, Authorizes Bonds for Housing Affordability Programs: Would dedicate $11.25 billion to preserve, develop, and construct affordable housing for veterans, low-income Californians, tribal communities, farmworkers, students, and people experiencing homelessness.

Yes on Prop 2, Increases State’s Rainy Day Fund: Would give state leaders more flexibility to save and invest funds for emergencies and difficult budget years, and prevent cuts to critical services, like education and healthcare.

Yes on Prop 3, Provides permanent funding for schools and health care by extending existing tax on high incomes: Would make a tax on the top 2% of tax filers permanent, protect a critical source of public school funding, and free up funds dedicated to healthcare and other essential services.



Yes on Prop 4, Repeals prohibition against public funding of election campaigns: Would fight the growing influence of big money in politics by allowing voters to publicly fund campaigns, and ensure the public funds are used responsibly and transparently.



Yes on Prop 40, One-time tax on certain taxpayers: Would have state residents with over $1 billion in wealth pay what they owe as a one-time 5% tax to backfill Republican cuts to healthcare (90%) and education and food assistance (10%), and prevent millions of Californians from losing healthcare and other necessary support.



No on Prop 39, Prohibits citizens from voting unless they present government-issued identification: Would keep eligible Californians – especially BIPOC and young people, and individuals who have recently moved or changed their name – from voting by requiring government-issued IDs at the point of voting.



No on Prop 43, Limits voters’ ability to raise revenues for local government services: Would make it harder for voters to approve funding for local services, like schools, emergency response, healthcare, and affordable housing.



No on Prop 44, Requires community health clinics to spend 90% of revenue on program services: Would force community health clinics to cut or eliminate investments in staffing and the support necessary to make healthcare accessible to all Californians, including healthcare enrollment navigators, translation services, patient transportation, and quality care improvements.

No on Prop 45, Modifies environmental review for certain projects: Would give developers more power to build polluting projects against the objections and demands of impacted communities, and leave residents to shoulder the long-term impacts and costs of pollution.

“In November, Californians have the opportunity to vote our shared values on statewide ballot measures that will put the needs of everyday Californians first, and reject the power grabs of billionaires and wealthy special interests, from shifting the burden of the high cost of living from working families to the wealthy with Yes on Propositions 3 and 40, and No on Props 41 and 42; to protecting community voices and access with Yes on Prop 4 and No on Props 39, 43, 44, and 45; to building affordable housing across the state with Yes on Prop 1, and to protecting essential services from cuts hard economic times with Yes on Prop 2,” said Irene Kao, Executive Director of Courage California. “Billionaires, MAGA politicians and donors, and corporate polluters are pouring tens of millions of dollars into ads to deceive voters and protect their own wealth and profits. Courage California is committed to educating voters with trusted, community-centered endorsements on the propositions, and mobilizing people to vote down-ballot with this progressive slate of positions.”

Courage California works with local and statewide partners to campaign in support of endorsed ballot measures that champion community-driven issues and solutions.

Voters can learn more about propositions in Courage California’s digital 2026 Voter Guide, couragevoterguide.org, for the November General Election.